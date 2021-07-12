Three Texas A&M Players taken on Day 2 of MLB Draft

Three members of the Texas A&M baseball team were taken on Day 2 of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Left-handed pitcher Dustin Saenz was selected by the Washington Nationals with the 112th overall selection (4th round).

The ace of the Aggies’ staff in 2021, Saenz finished with a 6-6 record and a 4.27 ERA. He also struck out a team-high 104 batters over 84.1 innings pitched.

Rotation mate Bryce Miller was picked up with the very next selection, being taken by the Seattle Mariners at 113th overall.

The hard throwing right-hander went 3-2 with a 4.45 ERA for the Maroon & White this past season, striking out 70 in 56.2 innings of work.

Outfielder Will Frizzell rounded out the day for the Aggies, being taken 233rd overall (8th round) by Washington.

The Marion Pugh MVP award-winner led the team in 2021 with a .343 batting average, 70 hits, 19 home runs and 50 RBI.

Hampered by injuries early on in his collegiate career, Frizzell returned to play in all 56 games for the Aggies last season.