Three Roommates And A Friend Are Arrested By College Station Police On Multiple Drug Charges

College Station police conducting a search of a home on Wednesday led to the arrests of three roommates and a friend on drug charges.

Officers found in the home, psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine, THC, and marijuana.

The arrest report for 23 year old Nickolas Elko stated he sold candy bars containing mushrooms and marijuana.

The arrest report for 20 year old Jeremiah Lenford stated that he was in possession of Rice Krispies treats and Nerds candy containing THC.

The arrest report for 24 year old Dylen Tilley stated that he had marijuana inside a fake Bible and was also in possession of illegal mushrooms.

And the arrest report for the friend, 24 year old Kayla Simpson, stated that she was in possession of marijuana and cocaine.

As of Friday afternoon, all four remained in the Brazos County jail in lieu of bonds. Elko’s bonds total $37,000 dollars, Lenford’s total $12,000, Tilley’s total $10,000, and Simpson totals $3,000.

Online records state Elko is also awaiting trials on charges of dating violence assault causing bodily injury from March and drug and weapons charges from January.