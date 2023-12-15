Three Recent Theft Arrests By Bryan And College Station Police

Bryan police receive citizen assistance in arresting a man for stealing $1,500 dollars of baby formula from two stores located at Villa Maria and Texas. The BPD arrest report says the citizen called 9-1-1 to report a man loading formula into his car, which did not have a license plate, then drive across the street where he attached a license plate. The citizen shared the license plate number, then followed the car into College Station. That’s where a BPD officer found the car, which did not have insurance, and the driver, who did not have a license. 33 year old Nathaniel Scott was arrested for stealing 41 containers of baby formula from H-E-B and eight containers from Walgreens. Scott is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.

A Bryan woman with seven prior theft convictions in Brazos County district court returns to jail on another theft charge. 41 year old Brandi Robinson was also charged with giving a false name. And she is being held on 11 warrants…six from Burleson County, four from Brazos County, and one from the city of Elgin. The Bryan police arrest report says Robinson was one of two women leaving Walmart on Briarcrest with $473 dollars of unpaid merchandise in a black duffel bag. Officers got to the store before Robinson and another woman drove away. The driver of the car was arrested for driving with an invalid license with prior convictions and possession of a controlled substance. Robinson, who was booked in the Brazos County jail on Tuesday (December 12), remains held as of Friday afternoon (December 15) in lieu of bonds totaling $44,500 dollars.

A Bryan man returns to the Brazos County jail on theft charges with prior convictions. Online records show 58 year old Scott Jones, who was booked on Tuesday (December 12) for taking three cases of beer from a College Station convenience store, was also arrested on warrants for four thefts that took place since last Thursday (December 7). According to the College Station police arrest report, Jones told an officer he has been convicted of theft many times. No bond has been set from Tuesday morning’s shoplifting. Jail records show Jones, who has been booked 27 times since 1993, remains held as of Friday afternoon (December 15) in lieu of bonds on the five latest charges totaling $90,000 dollars.