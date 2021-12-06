Three Recent DWI Arrests Involve A Car In A Lake, A Truck Striking The Driver’s Side Mirror Of A Patrol Vehicle, And A Driver With Prior Convictions

A Bryan man is arrested by College Station police for drunk driving after driving his car into a lake inside the Mission Ranch development Friday afternoon. According to the CSPD arrest report, 22 year old Jacinto Perez-Gonzales swam to safety after his car was submerged. A witness told officers they saw the car run a stop sign on Deacon Drive West at a high rate of speed, jump the curb and sidewalk, and crash into the lake. Gonzales is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.

A Bryan man was arrested after the truck he was driving struck the drivers side mirror of a Brazos County sheriff’s patrol vehicle. The patrol vehicle was stopped for traffic control from a Saturday night crash. A DPS trooper arrested 45 year old Leonel Cruz-Monge for DWI with one prior conviction. The deputy, who was inside his vehicle, was not hurt. Cruz-Monge is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond. According to the DPS arrest report, the deputy was at the scene of a rollover crash on Highway 21 in west Bryan near the Knife River plant. DPS reports the driver of an eastbound car took evasive action to avoid hitting an oncoming SUV going the wrong way. The driver of the car, which rolled in the ditch, was taken to a Bryan hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The driver of the SUV has not been found.

A Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail for the 31st time in 18 years. 41 year old Steve Barreiro was arrested by Texas A&M police for DWI with two prior convictions and driving with an invalid license with eight prior convictions. A UPD officer stopped a pickup driven by Barreiro Saturday just after 2:30 in the morning after seeing the truck on Finfeather Road swerving in and out of his lane. According to the arrest report, breath alcohol tests measured more than two and a half times the legal limit at point .211 and .207. Barreiro is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $12,000 dollars.