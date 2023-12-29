Three More Young Men Transferred From Brazos County Juvenile Detention To The Adult Jail

A disturbance inside the Brazos County juvenile detention center Wednesday night (December 27) led to the arrests of two inmates on charges of assaulting detention officers. 17 year old Namarion Jackson of Brenham and 17 year old Neshaun Payton of Bryan were moved to the adult jail. Arrest reports from the sheriff’s office say Jackson, who started the disturbance, kicked one officer the chest. The officer was checked out by E-M-T’s after she had trouble breathing. Payton was arrested for striking another officer twice in the chin. That officer also sustained a back injury.

On Tuesday night (December 26), another 17 year old in juvenile detention was transferred to the adult jail on a charge of assaulting a public servant. According to the sheriff’s office arrest report, Laderrian Perry Jr. of Bryan threw several punches at another inmate, then struck a juvenile supervision officer three times in the face and body. Perry was also charged with throwing a crate that destroyed a television.

As previously reported, a fourth inmate in juvenile detention was moved to the adult jail after his arrest on Christmas Eve for assaulting another inmate.