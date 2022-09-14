Three More Housing Developments Coming To Bryan Following City Council Action

Three more housing developments are coming to Bryan following city council action during Tuesday’s meeting.

The council unanimously approved all three items without discussion.

A voluntary annexation request was approved on the city’s east side. According to information provided to the council, out of more than 80 acres north of Highway 30 and east of Hardy Weedon Road, about 70 percent of the land would become more than 240 residential lots. The rest would become a commercial business park.

More housing is proposed in a rezoning of what is currently commercial property along the south side of West Villa Maria between Traditions Drive and Jones road. A lot map provided to the council shows around 50 homes could be built on 106 acres. A significant portion of the acreage will be left untouched because it is in the flood plain along and near Turkey Creek.

And across Sandy Point Road from the Brazos County jail, rezoning was approved for a developer who is planning according to a lot map provided to the city is more than 40 homes to be built on lot sizes that have been reduced from standard zoning.

