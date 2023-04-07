Three Men Guilty Of Family Violence Crimes In Brazos County Are Headed To Prison

A 20 year old Bryan man who admitted to seven felony crimes against family members, a Bryan High educator, and a Brazos County detention officer is headed to prison. Louis Henry Armstrong was denied his request for spend six months in prison then depending on his behavior be released on probation. A ten year sentence covers threatening family members with a knife in 2020 and 2021, and last year violating a protection order by assaulting a family member, assaulting the educator, and assaulting the detention officer.

In January, a Brazos County district court jury convicted a Giddings man of a family violence assault that took place six years ago in Bryan. On Wednesday, the trial judge sentenced 39 year old Terrance Moore to 20 years in prison. According to the Bryan police arrest report, Moore strangled a woman and said in front of her children that she was going to die. Moore, who was previously convicted of a family violence assault, has appealed the jury’s decision. And Moore is awaiting a trial on a charge of evading arrest with prior convictions that also took place in 2017.

A Bryan man admits in Brazos County district court his week to assaulting family members in 2017 and 2020. A plea agreement with the district attorney’s office results in a three year prison sentence for 37 year old Mario Vega. Court records show Vega had a prior conviction for family violence assault in 2008 and a conviction in 2013 for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.