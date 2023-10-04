Three Members Of Texas A&M’s Student Government Association Make Requests To The College Station City Council

The College Station city council’s last meeting included requests from three members of Texas A&M’s student government association.

Andrew Applewhite, the speaker of the student senate, and vice president of municipal affairs Ben Crockett asked to change the city’s penalties for having more than four unrelated residents living together from criminal to civil.

Crockett also asked that a member of the student body being added to the council as an ex-officio member.

Luke Morrison, who chairs the student senate’s community relations committee, asked the council to address what he described as an “affordable housing crisis” in College Station.

The requests were made the day after A&M’s student body president was impeached, something that was not brought up by either the speakers or any council members.

Click below to hear comments from the three A&M student senate members during the September 28, 2023 College Station city council meeting. They were introduced by mayor John Nichols.