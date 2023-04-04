Three Local Women Are Arrested Again

The arrest of a 35 year old Bryan woman last Friday night for violating a protection order results in her fifth trip to jail since March 6, the ninth time since May 2022, and the 35th time since July 2008. Erica Jenkins at the time of her latest arrest was out of jail for two days. That is after posting bond on charges of public intoxication with three prior convictions and while in jail being charged with assaulting two detention officers. Before that, On March 11, Jenkins spent nine days in jail following her arrest for assault causing bodily injury. Jenkins remained in jail as of April 4 in lieu of a $4,000 dollar bond on the latest charge of violating a protection order.

College Station police arrest two women on charges of committing an armed robbery three weeks ago at the 7-11 store on Wellborn near Fitch. One of the women, 17 year old Alicia Clay of Bryan, was charged last week with participating in the theft of a pickup from the mall on March 16. The other woman, 20 year old Samyri Garrison of College Station, was wanted for failing to make a court appearance where she is awaiting trial on charges of pointing a gun at two women last April. According to CSPD arrest reports from the March 10th holdup, the women used a gun to take between $20 and $40 dollars and several boxes of tobacco products. The arrest reports also state that both women said that it was their partner who was the one who went into the store. As of April 4, Clay remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $77,300 dollars and Garrison remains held in lieu of bonds totaling $170,000 dollars.