Three Candidates Still In The Running For Texas State Comptroller Have Brazos Valley Ties

Did you know three candidates seeking the job of Texas state comptroller…the state’s financial officer…all have ties to the Brazos Valley.

The incumbent, Republican Glenn Hegar, is a Texas A&M graduate. He received 81 percent of the primary vote.

One of Hegar’s possible opponents received the most votes in a three way Democratic Party primary. Bryan CPA Janet Dudding received 46 percent of the vote. This is Dudding’s second attempt at state office. She lost in the 2020 general election for the House District 14 seat to incumbent John Raney.

And the chief financial office for the city of Hearne is the only name listed on the Libertarian Party website who is seeking the position. The nomination of Alonzo Echavarria-Garza will be formalized during the state convention next month.