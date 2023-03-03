Three Bryan High Students Go To The Hospital After Eating THC Gummies And Bryan Police Arrest A Fourth BHS Student, His Guardian, And Her Sister

Three Bryan High School (BHS) students go to the hospital after getting sick after eating THC gummies.

That leads Bryan police to obtain a search warrant of a College Station home. The search of the home and a SUV leads to the arrest of a fourth BHS student, his guardian, and her sister.

A Bryan ISD spokesman let WTAW News know Friday afternoon that the three students who went to the hospital are all OK.

Bryan police arrested and Bryan ISD suspended a 15 year old BHS student for supplying the gummies. The 15 year old’s guardian and her sister were also arrested for possessing the gummies, along with possessing marijuana in a drug free zone, unlawful possession of a gun, and evidence tampering.

The sisters who were arrested were identified as 38 year old Nicole Latham of College Station, who is the guardian of the teen who was arrested, and 36 year old Stephanie Latham.

The searches, where BPD was assisted by College Station police, led to finding a safe in the SUV that included gummies containing 2,000 milligrams of THC. Officers also found eight grams of marijuana and a handgun.

The sisters were also charged with evidence tampering by moving the drugs and gun out of the house and into the SUV. And both were charged with unlawful possession of the gun.

Online records show this was Nicole Latham’s first booking in the Brazos County jail, and the tenth time for Stephanie Latham…dating back to July of 2012.

Both women remained in jail as of the afternoon of March 3. Stephanie Latham’s bonds total $30,000 dollars and Nicole Latham’s bonds total $26,000 dollars.