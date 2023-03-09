Three Brazos Valley State Senators Join The Lieutenant Governor In Promoting Legislative Package To Reform The ERCOT Power Grid

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick was joined Thursday by members of the Texas Senate’s business and commerce committee in promoting a legislative package of nine bills to reform the ERCOT power grid.

The business and commerce committee is chaired by Charles Schwertner, whose district includes Brazos County.

Other committee members from the Brazos Valley are Lois Kolkhorst of Brenham and Brandon Creighton of Conroe.

Patrick summarized the package as a way to bring more electric capacity during extreme weather conditions from “dispatchable sources” that include natural gas, as opposed to renewable sources like wind and solar.

Click below to hear comments from Dan Patrick during a news conference on March 9, 2023.

Patrick, Schwertner, and committee vice chair Phil King of Weatherford talked about the legislation.

Links to the introductory versions of all nine bills are below.

