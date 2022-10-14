Three Brazos County Jail Inmates Charged With Sexual Assault Of A Fourth Inmate

An inmate at the Brazos County jail was sexually assaulted last weekend.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s announces the arrests of three inmates.

17 year old Devin Newton of Caldwell and 17 year old Tavares Lyles and 18 year old Fidel Sanchez Jr. of Bryan were all charged with aggravated sexual assault.

Newton was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sexual coercion.

Sanchez was also charged with sexual coercion and assault causing bodily injury.

Sanchez has been in jail since July 5 on charges of injuring a child, violating a protection order more than twice, continuous violence against a family member, interfering with an emergency call, theft from a person, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Sanchez is held on bonds totaling $419,500 dollars.

Newton has been held since September 5 on a charge of evading arrest with a prior conviction. Newton is held on bonds totaling $135,000 dollars.

Lyles has been held since September 28 on charges of stealing three firearms and resisting arrest. Lyles is held on bonds totaling $79,000 dollars.

A news release from the sheriff’s office states that an administrative investigation is underway to review policies, procedures, actions, and training to ensure that every possible measure is being taken to prevent sexual assault and harassment.

The news release also states that the jail is in compliance with the prison rape elimination act, which establishes federal standards that are designed to eliminate sexual assault in jails, prisons, and juvenile detention centers.

News release from the Brazos County sheriff’s office:

On October 9th, 2022 an inmate incarcerated at the Brazos County Detention Center was the victim of a sexual assault. A criminal investigation has been conducted and criminal charges for three defendants have been filed with the District Attorney’s office.

The District Attorney’s office has accepted charges and warrants have been issued for inmates Fidel Sanchez, Tavares Lyles and Devin Newton as a result of the investigation.

An administrative investigation is being conducted to review policies, procedures, actions, and training to ensure every possible measure is being taken to prevent sexual assault and harassment.

The Brazos County Detention Center is in compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act, which establishes federal standards designed to eliminate sexual assault in jails, prisons and juvenile detention centers. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has a zero tolerance policy on sexual abuse and sexual harassment.