Three Banks Notifying Local Police Of Illegal Activity Results In Arrests

A bank with branches in Bryan and College Station contacts Bryan police about forged checks. According to a BPD arrest report, an Austin man was able to cash forged checks at two branches totaling more than $6,200 dollars, then went to a third branch where he was unsuccessful. After the second check was cashed, a bank employee who had left work called 9-1-1 to report seeing the suspect near the Brazos County courthouse. The suspect told officers another man offered to pay ten percent of what he collected from the cashed checks. Officers found only $200 dollars on 45 year old Adam Sayre, who said that was all he was given by the man who gave him the forged checks. Sayre remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on charges of forgery, giving a false name, and resisting arrest.

College Station police responding to a call from another bank charged another Austin man with trying to cash a nearly $4,000 dollar forged check belonging to a local business. The victim told police that the number of the forged check was still in his checkbook. According to the CSPD arrest report, the suspect also attempted to cash a forged check in another bank the day before. And the suspect told officers he works with two other men in the crimes to make some quick money. 56 year old Miguel Villarreal of Austin remains in jail in lieu of a $5,000 dollar bond.

Bryan police officers were sent to a third different bank after employees reported a man and a woman were attempting to use another customer’s information to add that customer to the woman’s account. According to the BPD arrest report, the man had an altered Louisiana drivers license and a credit card containing the victim’s name. 55 year old James Griffin of the Bronx, New York was arrested for illegal possession of the D-L and credit card. He is out of jail after posting a $5,000 bond. The woman was not arrested.