Three Arrests On Burglary Charges At Consolidated High School

College Station police make three arrests in the last two weeks on charges of two burglaries at Consolidated High School last month.

According to CSPD arrest reports, 17 year olds Hailey Davis-Ramirez and Jocelyn Sanchez of College Station admitted to breaking in on July 8 and July 14. And 17 year old Nathaniel Lopez of Bryan admitted to participating in the second burglary.

An assistant principal reported both burglaries on July 20. During the first event, someone took a money bag and a master key from the front counter. Another money bag, this one containing cash, was taken during the second event.

The three teenagers were seen on the school’s surveillance video during the second burglary. Quoting the CSPD arrest report, they entered the main office and “pilfered the desks and cabinets.”

All three are out of jail after posting bonds.