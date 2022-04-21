Three Arrests Follow A Chase Involving Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies From Midtown Bryan To Benchley

Three Bryan residents who have been booked in the Brazos County jail a combined 25 times in the last six years are arrested following a high speed chase.

Tuesday’s pursuit began at Texas and Villa Maria in Bryan and ended north of Benchley.

According to the Bryan police arrest reports, an officer wanted to stop a car because its insurance status was unconfirmed.

During the more than 20 minute chase, speeds reached 105 miles per hour.

Joining BPD in the chase was a Bryan city marshal, Brazos County sheriff’s deputies and constables, and DPS.

The driver, 39 year old Michael Grimes Jr., was tased before he was taken into custody on charges of evading and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

One of the passengers, 23 year old Juan Gonzalez Jr., was charged with possessing with intent to sell meth.

And 27 year old Kayli Bullock…who was released from prison before completing a three year sentence for drug possession, mail theft, and evidence tampering…was charged with throwing out a glass meth pipe and five warrants from Bryan municipal court.

As of Thursday morning, Grimes and Gonzalez remained in jail in lieu of bonds…Grimes totaling $13,000 and Gonzalez totaling $12,000 dollars. Bullock was released from jail Wednesday after posting bonds totaling $7,000 dollars.