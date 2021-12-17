Three Arrests By College Station Police Of People Who Are Awaiting Criminal Trials

A College Station man awaiting eight trials on criminal charges in Brazos County district court returns to jail. That’s after College Station police arrested 24 year old Karim El-Himri for violating a protection order against the mother of their baby. According to the CSPD arrest report, El-Himri called the victim 42 times between last Thursday and this past Tuesday. hat caused the victim and her newborn daughter to move out of their home. One of the pending trials charges El-Himri with breaking into the woman’s apartment last May and assaulting the victim while she was pregnant. He is also facing trials for breaking into a home last June, evading and resisting arrest last April, misdemeanor theft last March, speeding last January, a vehicle burglary in January of last year, and two thefts that took place in 2019. El-Himri remained in jail Friday afternoon on the new charge in lieu of a $75,000 dollar bond.

A 29 year old College Station man is in the Brazos County jail for the sixth time in ten months and the 32nd time in 11 years. According to the College Station police arrest report, Datarius McCoy threw a brick at the rear window of a pickup parked outside a convenience store after the driver refused to give McCoy money. The arrest report also noted McCoy has retaliated several times outside the same store when he doesn’t get money. McCoy remained jailed Friday afternoon in lieu of a $2,000 dollar bond after his arrest for misdemeanor criminal mischief. Online records show he is awaiting five trials on misdemeanor charges from incidents between February and September of this year.

College Station police arrest a Bryan woman for the fourth time in the last six months. 22 year old Shamary Williams was charged with causing two hit and run crashes and illegal possession of prescription cough syrup and the prescription drug Concerta. According to the CSPD arrest report, the collisions took place in the parking lot of Southgate Village apartments following a disturbance involving 30 people that included Williams. A passenger in the car told officers after Williams and another person were in a physical altercation, Williams got in her car, started to leave, then turned around, accelerated, and crashed into a car and a SUV. According to online court records, Williams is awaiting two trials on misdemeanor charges, one for disorderly conduct by firing a gun and the other for misdemeanor theft. Williams remained in the Brazos County jail Friday afternoon in lieu of bonds on the new charges that total $18,000 dollars.