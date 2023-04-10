Three Arrests After Bryan Police Seizes Drugs And Cash During A Search

The Bryan police department’s tactical response team seizes more than one pound of illegal drugs at a home west of the intersection of Texas and Highway 21.

According to BPD arrest reports, the resident of the house on Boulevard Street took claim to almost eight ounces of cocaine, another eight ounces of meth, and nine ounces of marijuana.

The occupant, 28 year old Kelvin Blue, Jr., is also accused of flushing more drugs in a toilet and possessing almost $3,200 dollars from selling drugs.

Blue, who was booked in the Brazos County jail for the 13th time since May 2013, was released after posting bonds on the new charges totaling $63,000 dollars.

A second man arrested for possessing the drugs, 27 year old Ayrian Brown of Bryan, denied any involvement. Brown is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $55,000 dollars. Brown, who is awaiting trial on a murder charge from June of 2020 and a felony charge of evading arrest with a vehicle from June of 2022, has been booked in the Brazos County jail 15 times since January of 2013.

A third man, 24 year old Anttavon Benford of Bryan, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Benford is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond. Benford, who has been booked in the Brazos County jail eight times since October 2016, is awaiting trial on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon.