Three Arrests After Bryan Police Get A College Station K-9 Officer To Assist In Finding Those Involved In A Vehicle And A Foot Chase

Nine Bryan police officers and a K-9 unit from College Station spent about one hour Tuesday night around a home on Carson Street near Travis baseball field.

The occupant of the home, 36 year old Fernando DeLeon, was arrested for hindering the search of two men who were eventually lured out from under the home by the K-9 officer.

According to BPD arrest reports, the men who were hiding led a BPD officer on a vehicular then a foot chase.

The vehicular pursuit began when an officer turned around to follow a car. That’s after the officer, quoting the arrest report, “observed the driver of the vehicle glance over at my marked patrol unit, making recognition of my police presence.”

The officer estimated the car was travelling at approximately 60 miles per hour before pulling into a driveway and the two occupants running away.

The men who came out from under the house, 32 year old Joel DeLeon and 39 year old Philip Wayne Ramirez of Bryan, were arrested on charges of possessing five ounces of methamphetamine and evading arrest.

It is Joel DeLeon’s fifth arrest on drug charges since April 3rd.