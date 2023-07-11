Three Aggies Taken on Day 2 of MLB Draft

Credit to Ben Rikard | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

SEATTLE, Wash. – A trio of Texas A&M Aggies had their names called on Monday when Hunter Haas, Nathan Dettmer and Trevor Werner were chosen on the second day of the MLB Draft.

Haas was selected in the fourth round with the 120th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Rays, making him the highest Aggie infielder drafted since Braden Shewmake was taken in the first round of the 2019 draft.

One round later the A’s plucked Dettmer from the player pool, doing so in with the 139th overall selection in the fifth round. It’s the second consecutive year the A’s have taken an Aggie right-handed pitcher after selecting Micah Dallas in the eighth round in 2022.

Werner was later selected by the Kansas City Royals in the seventh round with the 199th overall pick.

The Aggies have had at least two players selected in every draft since 1984, which is the longest streak in the nation. Texas A&M is the only school in the nation to have three or more players picked in every MLB Draft since 2001. The 22-year string is three years longer than the next-closest active run, which is 19 years by Vanderbilt

Haas racked up the honors in his first season at A&M when he was named a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and to the Brooks Wallace Award watch list, honoring the top shortstop in the country. Haas went on to be named to the All-Regional Team at the Stanford Regional and finished with a .323/.447/.506 slash line, homering 10 times and driving in 46 runs for the year.

He also added 14 doubles and started 64 games for A&M at shortstop, fielding .974 with just six errors and finished 11th in the SEC with 81 total hits and was fourth with 49 walks.

Dettmer has been a workhorse for the Aggies over the past three seasons, making 53 appearances on the mound, including 48 starts. A&M’s Friday starter each of the past two years, Dettmer racked up 220.1 career innings with a 5.27 ERA, punching out 196 hitters in his career.

He was twice named the SEC Pitcher of the Week in 2022 en route to leading the Aggies to the College World Series where he capped his season on a high note when he delivered a gem against Notre Dame to keep A&M alive in Omaha. He tossed 7.0 scoreless innings against the Fighting Irish that day, punching out six without walking a batter, closing out a 6-3 season for him with 82 strikeouts in 92.0 innings.

Werner was selected as a two-way player by the Royals after his 2023 season which saw him play 57 games, including 56 for the Aggies as their primary third baseman. He hit .252 and set career highs with 14 home runs, 13 doubles and 52 RBI for A&M in his fourth year with the club.

He has been an exclusive position player each of the last two seasons and has crushed 21 home runs and doubles with 81 RBI in 93 games during 2022 and 2023. Werner also spent time on the mound in 2020 and 2021, going 2-0 in 11 relief appearances and punching out 11 hitters.

The MLB Draft will conclude on Tuesday with rounds 11-20. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. CT with the event streamed on MLB.com.