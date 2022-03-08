Three Aggies Qualify For NCAA Championships on Day One of Zones

By: Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

MADISON, Wis. – Three Aggies earned spots to compete at NCAA Championships as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams began competition at NCAA Zone D Championships at the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center on the University of Wisconsin campus.

Kurtis Mathews punched his ticket to NCAA Championships with a second-place finish on the 3-meter. After posting a score of 416.30 to finish top-three in prelims, Mathews took second in the final with an overall score of 811.65. Mathews has qualified for NCAA Championships in each of his four previous seasons in Aggieland, but will compete at the meet for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Mathews will be joined at the championship meet by Aimee Wilson and Chloe Ceyanes. Wilson advances out of Zones for the fourth straight season after her total score of 593.00 on the 1-meter was good for ninth. Ceyanes made her NCAA Championships debut a season ago and locked up the last available spot on the 1-meter with 10th-place score of 590.30.

Alyssa Clairmont advanced to the 1-meter final and finished the day in 12th with a score of 576.25. Payton Props was also in action for the Aggies and put up a prelims score of 234.25.

Victor Povzner advanced to the 3-meter final and finished the day in 12th with a score of 714.30. Allen Bottego and Rhett Hensley narrowly missed advancing to the final, as Bottego placed 19th with a score of 292.05 and Hensley took 20th with a score of 290.65. Shane Mardick and Kyle Sanchez rounded out the top-25 finishers with respective scores of 267.40 and 255.20.

Live results throughout the week can be found here. The remaining schedule and links to watch live are below. Follow @aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.

Complete Schedule