Three Aggie Football Players Earn Freshman All-America Honors

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics

Texas A&M has placed three true freshmen–Tyreek Chappell, Reuben Fatheree II and Bryce Foster–on The Athletic’s Freshman All-America team, released Wednesday.

Chappell and Foster were first-team selections while Fatheree earned a second-team nod.

Chappell (Philadelphia, Pa.) appeared in all 12 games as a defensive back, starting the last eight. He ranked in the top 10 on the team in tackles with 41 and registered a team-high nine pass breakups. Chappell recorded his first career interception in the win over South Carolina.

Foster (Katy, Texas) started all 12 games at center, while Fatheree (Richmond, Texas) started the final nine at right tackle and appeared in 11 total contests. The duo helped solidify a young line which paved the way for an offense that amassed nearly 2,500 yards on the ground.



FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State*

RB: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

RB: Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

WR: Xavier Worthy, Texas

WR: Konata Mumpfield, Akron

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

OT: Joe Alt, Notre Dame

OT: Miles Frazier, FIU

OG: Connor Colby, Iowa

OG: Jack Nelson, Wisconsin*

C: Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

AP: Rasheen Ali, Marshall*

DEFENSE

DE: Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

DE: Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina

DT: Junior Tafuna, Utah*

DT: Lukas Van Ness, Iowa*

LB: Cal Haladay, Michigan State*

LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama

CB: Denzel Burke, Ohio State

CB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia*

S: Andrew Mukuba, Clemson

S: James Williams, Miami (Fla.)

DB: Tyreek Chappell, Texas A&M

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Cam Little, Arkansas

P: Peter Moore, Virginia Tech*

KR: Brian Brewton, UConn

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB: Tyler Van Dyke, Miami (Fla.)*

RB: Alton McCaskill, Houston

RB: Jay Ducker, Northern Illinois*

WR: Ladd McConkey, Georgia*

WR: Jack Bech, LSU

TE: Gavin Bartholomew, Pitt

OL: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

OL: Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M

OL: Campbell Barrington, BYU

OL: Kaden Moore, Virginia Tech

OL: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia*

AP: Will Shipley, Clemson*

Defense

DE: Jasheen Davis, Wake Forest*

DE: Maason Smith, LSU

DT: Leonard Taylor, Miami (Fla.)

DT: Byron Murphy II, Texas

LB: Junior Colson, Michigan

LB: Eric Gentry, Arizona State

CB: Duce Chestnut, Syracuse

CB: Justin Walley, Minnesota

S: Cole Bishop, Utah

S: Rod Moore, Michigan

DB: Jakob Robinson, BYU*

Special teams

K: Cole Becker, Colorado

P: Jesse Mirco, Ohio State

KR: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

* redshirt freshman