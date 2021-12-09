Three Aggie Football Players Earn Freshman All-America Honors

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics
Texas A&M has placed three true freshmen–Tyreek Chappell, Reuben Fatheree II and Bryce Foster–on The Athletic’s Freshman All-America team, released Wednesday.
Chappell and Foster were first-team selections while Fatheree earned a second-team nod.
Chappell (Philadelphia, Pa.) appeared in all 12 games as a defensive back, starting the last eight. He ranked in the top 10 on the team in tackles with 41 and registered a team-high nine pass breakups. Chappell recorded his first career interception in the win over South Carolina.
Foster (Katy, Texas) started all 12 games at center, while Fatheree (Richmond, Texas) started the final nine at right tackle and appeared in 11 total contests. The duo helped solidify a young line which paved the way for an offense that amassed nearly 2,500 yards on the ground.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State*
RB: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
RB: Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
WR: Xavier Worthy, Texas
WR: Konata Mumpfield, Akron
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
OT: Joe Alt, Notre Dame
OT: Miles Frazier, FIU
OG: Connor Colby, Iowa
OG: Jack Nelson, Wisconsin*
C: Bryce Foster, Texas A&M
AP: Rasheen Ali, Marshall*
DEFENSE
DE: Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
DE: Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina
DT: Junior Tafuna, Utah*
DT: Lukas Van Ness, Iowa*
LB: Cal Haladay, Michigan State*
LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama
CB: Denzel Burke, Ohio State
CB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia*
S: Andrew Mukuba, Clemson
S: James Williams, Miami (Fla.)
DB: Tyreek Chappell, Texas A&M
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Cam Little, Arkansas
P: Peter Moore, Virginia Tech*
KR: Brian Brewton, UConn
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB: Tyler Van Dyke, Miami (Fla.)*
RB: Alton McCaskill, Houston
RB: Jay Ducker, Northern Illinois*
WR: Ladd McConkey, Georgia*
WR: Jack Bech, LSU
TE: Gavin Bartholomew, Pitt
OL: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
OL: Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M
OL: Campbell Barrington, BYU
OL: Kaden Moore, Virginia Tech
OL: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia*
AP: Will Shipley, Clemson*
Defense
DE: Jasheen Davis, Wake Forest*
DE: Maason Smith, LSU
DT: Leonard Taylor, Miami (Fla.)
DT: Byron Murphy II, Texas
LB: Junior Colson, Michigan
LB: Eric Gentry, Arizona State
CB: Duce Chestnut, Syracuse
CB: Justin Walley, Minnesota
S: Cole Bishop, Utah
S: Rod Moore, Michigan
DB: Jakob Robinson, BYU*
Special teams
K: Cole Becker, Colorado
P: Jesse Mirco, Ohio State
KR: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
* redshirt freshman