Three Aggie Football Players Earn ESPN All-American Honors

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M football’s Edgerrin Cooper was named to ESPN’s All-America First Team, while newcomers Taurean York and Chase Bisontis earned ESPN Freshman All-America accolades, the outlet announced Thursday morning.

Cooper was an unstoppable force in his junior season, helping the Aggies rank seventh among Power 5 teams in total defense (295.0 y/g), while also boasting top-three season totals in tackles for loss (96.0) and sacks (42.0) as a team. The linebacker led the SEC and ranked fifth among Power 5 players with 17.0 tackles for loss on the year. Cooper’s team-best 84 total tackles and 8.0 sacks ranked sixth and fourth in the SEC, respectively. The Covington, Louisiana, native tallied at least six takedowns in nine of the team’s 12 games this season, matching his career high with 11 tackles against Alabama and Mississippi State. He had at least 1.0 TFL in seven of the eight SEC games, including 8.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks through the first three league games of the season. For his impressive play this season, Cooper has received First Team All-SEC accolades from the league’s coaches and was also named a First Team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, AP, AFCA, The Athletic and CBS Sports, and a Second Team All-American by the FWAA and Sporting News.

York started all 12 games of his debut season in Aggieland at mike linebacker and was second on the team only to Cooper with 66 tackles on the year, good for second nationally among Power 5 true freshman linebackers. His 8.5 tackles for loss ranked fourth on the team and 23rd in the league. The Temple, Texas, native led the team in tackles in three games this season, including a career-high 11 takedowns in the win over Auburn, the first SEC game of his career.

Bisontis started at right tackle in all 12 games of his freshman campaign for the Maroon & White. He was one of three Aggie offensive linemen to start each game that allowed 2.0 sacks or less in eight games. The Ramsey, New Jersey, native helped the Aggie rushing attack rack up over 200 yards in wins over Auburn (209), Arkansas (204) and Mississippi State (246). He helped the offense record three 300-plus yard passing games, while allowing 2.0 sacks or less with 40-plus passing attempts against Miami, ULM and Ole Miss.