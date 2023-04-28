Thousands of Cyclists and Spectators Visit Aggieland for Texas MS 150

Thousands of cyclists will leave Houston and Austin on Saturday and finish their ride in College Station on Sunday for the Texas MS 150, which raises funds for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s mission to cure MS.

President Linda Bates invites the community to join thousands of friends and family members cheering on the riders as they cross the finish line outside if Aggie Park on Sunday.

“The community has been so welcoming to us as an organization and to all these people that we are trying to help and support with our work,” says Bates.

Bates discussed the economic impact the event will have on the Bryan-College Station community.

“We expect all of our families of cyclists and spectators to go to to restaurants, staying in the hotels, going to the bars. Just trying to give back to the community as much as we can,” says Bates.

There will be food vendors and a beer garden set up in Aggie Park for spectators to enjoy.

To accommodate the event, road closures will be in place and access to certain lots and garages will be altered. CLICK HERE for more information.

Listen to “Texas MS 150 Finishes in College Station on Sunday” on Spreaker.