Thompson has torn Achilles tendon, expected to miss season

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ The Golden State Warriors said Thursday that Klay Thompson has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the upcoming season. The team said in a tweet that an MRI done in Los Angeles confirmed the injury. Thompson was injured during a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday. Thompson didn’t play at all during the coronavirus-shortened season as he worked his way back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered that injury during the 2019 NBA Finals.