Third Bryan City Council Candidate Announcement Ahead Of The Start Of The Filing Period

A third person has announced their candidacy for the Bryan city council ahead of the start of the official filing period

A-J Renold is the executive director of the Red Cross for central and south Texas.

Renold is running for the Bryan council’s single member district (SMD) five seat.

Also announcing their candidacies before the filing period begins on July 23 are current SMD five councilman Brent Hairston, who is running for mayor, and local businessowner Kevin Boriskie, who is seeking the council’s SMD six or city-at-large seat.