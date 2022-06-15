Third Arrest Of A Bryan Man In The Last Five Months Is For Nine Warrants

The third time a 20 year old Bryan man is booked into the Brazos County jail in the last five months, it is for nine arrest warrants.

The Bryan police department’s directed deployment team found Martrevious Gafford at a local car wash vacuuming his SUV.

The warrants include evading arrest twice last month, criminal trespassing last January, four charges from an arrest in September of last year, reckless driving in August of last year, and a Galveston County warrant charging him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Gafford was also charged with possessing a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.

He is held in lieu of bonds totaling $54,000 dollars.