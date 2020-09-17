There May Be A Delay In Sending Mail Ballots For The November Election

Texas voters requesting a mail ballot, including more than 4,000 in Brazos County, may have to wait longer to get them.

Elections administrator Trudy Hancock says mail ballots are being re-created and tested as the result of this week’s state supreme court decision ordering the addition of Green Party candidates.

Hancock says ballots were originally planned to be in the mail by the end of September. She says that still might happen. But she also wanted voters to know there may be a slight delay.

She also says “they will still arrive in time to be filled out and returned prior to the election.”

Click HERE to be directed to the Brazos County elections office website for more information about the November general election.