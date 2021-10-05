There Is Room For You At The New College Station Pandemic Infusion Center

The recently opened pandemic infusion center in College Station is being used at around half capacity.

The EMS director at CHI St. Joseph Health, Billy Rice, says 60 patients can receive services each day.

There is no charge for patients at the state funded facility, which is also a local public-private partnership.

Rice says 95 percent of the appointments can be scheduled for the same day.

Those who have coronavirus in its early stages are encouraged to make an appointment by calling 979-690-4478.

Rice says there is a physician at the center who can make a referral for patients who do not have a physician.

The center is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

