There is a new Guinness World Record title holder in Bryan-College Station.

The Warehouse at C.C. Creations, at 28,750 square feet, now holds the title for the Largest Collegiate Merchandise Store.

The idea to submit to Guinness came from a former employee, Katy Lee. Owner Kenny Lawson admits he did not like the idea at first.

“In our marketing department, Katy made me create a red buzzer, so I’d hit that buzzer when I heard an idea that I didn’t want to entertain. So as soon as she said that I was hitting the buzzer, but she brought it to me just enough times that it finally grew on me,” said Lawson.

Lawson says the size and success of the store would not be possible without their close relationship with Texas A&M University.

“I’ve been to the Ohio State bookstores, the Notre Dame bookstores, I’ve been to Texas, I’ve been to what I consider the bigger colleges with a huge fan base, and there is nothing like this. They all look the same because they’re all drawing from the same amount of vendors. We’re blessed because we get to print and decorate our own stuff, that is the key,” says Lawson.

The Warehouse held a ceremony today with guest speakers from College Station, Bryan, Texas A&M, and Kenny Lawson. Click below to hear their comments and a one-on-one interview with Lawson.

Listen to “The Warehouse at C.C. Creations holds Guinness World Record Title” on Spreaker.

News release from C.C. Creations:

College Station, TX – The Warehouse at C.C. Creations has been proud to serve the Aggie Network by providing a one-stop shop of the largest selection of Aggie gear since 2010. Now it’s official. The College Station retail store has been awarded the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Largest Collegiate Merchandise Store in the world.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS has verified the official record title of “Largest Collegiate Merchandise Store” after reviewing evidence provided by The Warehouse at C.C. Creations. The GUINNESS WORLD RECORD official adjudicator has validated the attempt based on a confirmed store measurement of 28,750 sq ft.

A ceremony to unveil the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD took place at The Warehouse at C.C. Creations on Friday, April 9th at 11:00 AM. Master of Ceremonies, Fallon Appleton of KBTX, spoke of the history and accomplishments of The Warehouse at C.C. Creations. A series of guest speakers then shared their praise and gratitude of The Warehouse and CEO Kenny Lawson for being a valued staple to the community and to Texas A&M University. Special guest speakers included Royce Hickman of the Brazos Valley Chamber of Commerce, City of College Station Mayor Pro Tempore Bob Brick, Texas A&M Vice President of Brand Development Shane Hinckley and City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson. Appleton then introduced C.C. Creations Owner and CEO, Kenny Lawson, to say a few words before the final unveil of the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORD award. Reveille along with the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets stood beside the stage as a VIP guest of The Warehouse at C.C. Creations. She was available for photo opportunities following the event.

This ceremony kicked off C.C. Creations “Hullabaloo at Holleman” event that will take place throughout the course of the weekend between the company’s two retail stores, The Warehouse at C.C. Creations and Maroon U. The weekend will welcome all Aggies and their families for a wonderful shopping experience this Family Weekend. The event will feature photo opportunities with Reveille, a Spring Cleaning 50% off tent sale at Maroon U, free Ring Day 12th Man towels, giveaways, free food and snow cones and much more.