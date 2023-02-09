In honor of the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, College Station is hosting the Wall That Heals, a traveling replica of The Wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

Ellen Fuller, Co-Chair of TWTH Aggieland, says College Station was selected as one of 32 cities around the country to host the wall this year.

“It’s been to more than 700 cities already, and we are one of three in Texas that will be hosting it. And because of the wonderful spirit of veterans orientation in the Brazos Valley, that is why we were accepted,” says Fuller.

Fuller says the educational exhibit will be on display at Veterans Park April 27th through the 30th.

“Education and group tours will be there. We remember them by saying their names, to teach about them,” says Fuller.

Supporters can “Sponsor a Panel” for one or more of the 140 panels in the exhibit. Volunteers are also needed to man the exhibit.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Click below to hear Ellen Fuller visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

Listen to “The Wall That Heals Exhibit Coming to College Station” on Spreaker.