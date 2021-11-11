The Impact Of Volunteers At The Brazos County Extension Office Is Shared With County Commissioners

Brazos County commissioners learn during this week’s meeting of the impact volunteers have at the extension office.

Horticulture agent Skip Richter says 462 volunteers gives the extension office the equivalent of nine full time positions.

Richter also said the new extension office…next to the tax office…is already educating more people in more new ways.

County judge Duane Peters was among those thanking staff and volunteers.

Click below for comments from Skip Richter and Duane Peters during the November 9, 2021 Brazos County commission meeting.