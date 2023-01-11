The Bryan Firefighters Association And The City Council Approve A New Contract

There is a new contract between the city of Bryan and the Bryan firefighters union.

The city council unanimously approved a three year agreement Tuesday night.

The council was told the firefighters association adopted the “meet and confer” agreement last weekend.

No union representatives spoke during the council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the contract between the city of Bryan and the Bryan firefighters union that was approved at the January 10, 2023 city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download a city of Bryan document summarizing the contract between the Bryan firefighters union and the city of Bryan.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the January 11, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

Councilmembers Marca Ewers-Shurtleff, Kevin Boriskie and James Edge thanked the union for agreeing to a new city clause that requires members to do an annual review of their policies and practices to ensure that there is confidence in the fire department. This clause followed complaints about political activty by some firefighters during last year’s council election cycle.

Fire chief Richard Guisti explained the intent of a new union clause that allows firefighters to get paid for off duty union business except when engaging in political activity.

The new contract has revisions in other clauses that were sought by the union. A firefighter would be allowed to have a union representative during disciplinary matters. A health and safety committee would meet four times a year. BFD would be required to address staffing in an emergency situation. And there is a goal for firefighters to be paid at the level with eight comparable cities.

The union dropped from its last proposal, the elimination of the city’s no tolerance drug and alcohol policy while firefighters are at work. Also gone from the new proposal, is free health insurance.

Click below to hear some of the comments from the January 10, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

Listen to “Bryan Firefighters Association and the City Council approve a new contract” on Spreaker.