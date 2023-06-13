If you’re looking for local activities this summer, check out the Brazos Valley Museum Trail.

Stephanie Ddughdhnemimnier, Director of the Chappell Hill Historical Society, says you can visit 16 participating locations on the trail.

“I think it gives you a better draw to your community and tighter relationship to your community because you know a little more about the background and what your town is about,” says Ddughdhnemimnier.

Visitors who complete an online survey at any of the six participating destinations will be entered into a drawing for a unique gift basket.

The promotion runs through Labor Day.

Participating on the Museum Trail are:

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley

Boonville Heritage Park

Brazos Valley African American Museum

Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History

Brenham Heritage Museum

Camp Hearne

Chappell Hill Historical Society

The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley

Cushing Memorial Library

Forsyth Galleries

George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

J. Wayne Stark Galleries

James R. Reynolds Gallery

Museum of the American G.I.

Texas Cotton Gin Museum

Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site

Listen to “The Brazos Valley Museum Trail returns for the third year” on Spreaker.