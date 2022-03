The Texas women’s basketball team was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament Sunday, falling to Stanford, 59-50 in the Elite 8.

Lexie Hull scored 20 points for the Cardinal, who advance to take on the winner of Monday night’s showdown between Michigan and Louisville.

The Lady Longhorns end their season at 29-7.

Elsewhere, South Carolina rolled past Creighton Sunday, 80-50.

The Lady Gamecocks face the victor of UConn and NC State Monday night.