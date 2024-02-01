Texas UIL Realignment for 2024-2026

The 2024-2026 UIL district realignment has been released.

College Station and A&M Consolidated will be in Conference 5A, Division 1, District 12 with Austin Anderson, Bastrop Cedar Creek, Buda Hays, Kyle Lehman, Lockhart, Pflugerville Hendrickson and Pflugerville Weiss.

Rudder will be in Conference 5A, Division 2, District 10 with Belton, Brenham, Killeen Ellison, Waco and Waco University.

Bryan will be in Conference 6A, Region 2, District 12 with Copperas Cove, Killeen, Killeen Harker Heights, Killeen Shoemaker, Temple and Waco Midway.

Below are screen shots of the full realignment post from @uiltexas on X: