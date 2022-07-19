For the first time, the Texas Transportation Commission commits money to a future interchange at Wellborn Road and George Bush Drive.

Tim Lomax of the Texas A&M transportation institute says the $60 million would go towards a project that he estimates will cost $100 million.

Dr. Lomax says if the state would add another $25 million, he thinks local sources can generate the remaining $15 million.

The public review and comment period on this project began July 8 and will end on Monday, August 6 at 5:00 p.m.

Lomax says it is important for interchange supporters to submit a comment on TxDOT’s unified transportation program (UTP) website. If significant public comment is received, additional funding may be approved.

Click HERE to be directed to the online public comment form.

Click HERE to download a hard copy of the public comment form. This can be mailed to: Texas Department of Transportation

Attention: TPP-UTP

125 E, 11th Street

Austin, Texas 78701

In addition, a public hearing on the UTP will be held virtually on July 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Details for accessing this hearing will be posted here: https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/unified-transportation-program.html

Click below for comments from Tim Lomax, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Texas Transportation Commission Commits money for the first time to a future interchange at Wellborn Road and George Bush Drive” on Spreaker.