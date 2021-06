Texas Baseball is moving on to the NCAA Super Regionals after blowing past Fairfield yesterday, 12-2 in Austin.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech has also advanced after topping UCLA, 8-2 to win the Lubbock Regional.

With the victory, the Red Raiders advance to their third straight Super Regional.

Elsewhere, Oregon State staved off elimination after edging Dallas Baptist yesterday, 5-4 in Fort Worth.

The winner-take-all elimination game is today at 4.