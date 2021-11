Texas Tech has named Baylor associate head coach Joey Mcguire as its next football coach.

McGuire, a 2020 inductee into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, coached 14 seasons at Cedar Hill where he leading the Longhorns to three state championships (2006, 2013, 2014).

Bringing the energy to West Texas! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J6r5n3wzSo — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 8, 2021

McGuire left the high school ranks in 2017 to join Matt Rhule’s staff at Baylor.