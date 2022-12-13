Texas Suspends Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Beard Following Arrest

Texas Men’s Basketball coach Chris Beard has been suspended without pay following an arrest for assault on a family or household member by impeding breath circulation early Monday morning.

According to the arrest report, Beard’s fiancée accused him of choking and biting her during an argument at their Tarrytown home.

The charges are considered a third degree felony and could carry up to 2 to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Beard is in his second season at Texas following a successful five-year run at Texas Tech, where the Red Raiders reached the National Championship game in 2018-19.

Assistant Rodney Terry has been appointed interim head coach and led the 7th ranked Longhorns to an 87-81 overtime win over Rice Monday night.