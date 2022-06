Texas Softball is headed to the World Series Championship after rallying past Oklahoma State Monday night, 6-5.

The Longhorns had avoided elimination earlier in the day with a 5-0 win over the Cowgirls, and then pulled off the come-from-behind victory in the night cap to advance.

With the win, Texas becomes the first unseeded team ever to reach the finals.

It will match-up with rival Oklahoma Wednesday night at 7 o’clock in Game 1 in Oklahoma City.