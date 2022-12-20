Texas Running Back Robinson Declares for Draft

Texas star running back Bijan Robinson has announced he will forego his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

Texas junior RB Bijan Robinson just officially announced he will skip his senior year and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/AW8FI3uyNs — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 19, 2022

This year’s Doak Walker Award winner ran for 1,580 yards and accounted for 20 total touchdowns (18 rushing and two receiving).

Robinson says he will sit out the 21st ranked Longhorns’ Alamo Bowl game against No. 12 Washington December 29th in San Antonio.