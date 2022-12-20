Texas Running Back Robinson Declares for Draft

December 20, 2022 Zach Taylor

Texas star running back Bijan Robinson has announced he will forego his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

This year’s Doak Walker Award winner ran for 1,580 yards and accounted for 20 total touchdowns (18 rushing and two receiving).

Robinson says he will sit out the 21st ranked Longhorns’ Alamo Bowl game against No. 12 Washington December 29th in San Antonio.