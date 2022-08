Texas has named Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers as its starting quarterback.

Ewers had been competing with Hudson Card, who opened last season as the Longhorns starter.

A standout at Southlake Carroll High School in DFW, Ewers made noise in 2021 when he elected to skip his senior year and sign with Ohio State, immediately inking a large NIL deal.

After failing to garner any playing time with the Buckeyes, he transferred to Texas this offseason.