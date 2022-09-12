Texas Musician And Former Contestant On The Bachelorette Spends Part Of His Weekend In The Brazos County Jail

A Texas musician and former contestant on The Bachelorette has not responded on his social media to spending part of his weekend in the Brazos County jail.

36 year old James McCoy Taylor of Katy is out of jail after posting bonds following his arrest by College Station police for DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The CSPD arrest report states after the bars closed in the Northgate district early Sunday morning, an off duty Blinn College officer working security saw Taylor urinate near his truck in the Northgate parking garage.

Taylor told the Blinn officer according to the arrest report that he “would not drive anywhere tonight and would leave the truck and find an alternative way to get to get to his destination”. That was after the Blinn officer believed Taylor was intoxicated after the officer smelled alcohol, heard slurred speech, and saw glassy eyes.

City employees contacted CSPD after seeing McCoy drive away.

A CSPD officer stopped the truck before it left the garage. Taylor told the officer he was just about to park the truck before the officer spotted him.

Taylor also told the officer that he was just driving through the parking garage looking for better cell service to use a map app. The officer stated in the arrest report that “This seemed ridiculous, as a much better alternative would have be to walk outside the garage and see if exiting the large concrete box that is the Northgate Parking Garage helped with the predicament James found himself in.”

Taylor was arrested for DWI after failing field sobriety tests.

The officer wrote in the arrest report that Taylor “became verbally abusive, calling me ‘an idiot’ among other things, and making veiled threats to relieve me of my job and to ‘press charges’ against me for arresting him because he was (capital letters used in the arrest report) ‘OBVIOUSLY SOBER’ (in) his words.”

The officer also wrote “This aggression would then transition to James apologizing and pleading with me to simply let him go on with his night, before transitioning back to hostility. This kind of rapid emotional cycling can happen with alcohol impairment, and in my 10 years as a peace officer and 3 years assigned to patrol a bar district, is something that I have seen countless times with impaired people.”

Taylor refused to take a breath alcohol sample. There was no reference in the arrest report to obtain a court warrant for a mandatory breath or blood test.

A search of Taylor’s truck led to finding a loaded 357 revolver.

Taylor posted a $2,000 dollar bond for the DWI charge and a $4,000 dollar bond on the unlawful carrying of a weapon charge.