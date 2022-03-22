Texas Lieutenant Governor Makes The Senate’s Higher Education Committee A Subcommittee

Texas’s lieutenant governor announces making the senate’s higher education committee a subcommittee of the senate’s education committee.

Dan Patrick issued a news release stating that “we must examine education needs as a continuum, from the earliest grades through post-secondary education”, “and there should be a seamless path throughout the educational experience.”

Patrick also named senator Brandon Creighton of Conroe to chair the education committee.

The demotion of the higher education committee starts when the legislature reconvenes in January.

For the rest of this year, Creighton will chair both the education and higher education committees.

News release from the Texas lieutenant governor’s office:

During the 88th Legislative Session, Lt. Gov. Patrick plans to make the Senate Committee on Higher Education a sub-committee of the Senate Committee on Education.

Therefore, effective immediately, Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, will serve as Chair of the Senate Committee on Education during the interim to prepare for the upcoming legislative session.

Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, will serve as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Education through the interim.

Upon making these changes, Lt. Gov. Patrick issued the following statement:

“Now more than ever, we must examine education needs as a continuum, from the earliest grades through post-secondary education. The vast majority of jobs in Texas require students to continue their education beyond high school and there should be a seamless path throughout the educational experience.

“I have had extensive discussions with Sen. Creighton and his team about handling these important assignments and I have full confidence in him and his team. They will do a great job.

“I have asked Sen. Angela Paxton to serve as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Education through the interim. I want to thank Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr., D-Brownsville, the previous Vice Chair, for his tireless work over the years. He announced his retirement late last year.

“I also want to thank Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, once again for his diligent work as Chair of Education the last 8 years. As a previous Education Chair myself, I know the work that is required on both of these committees. Sen. Taylor will continue to serve on the Texas Commission on Virtual Education as well as the Texas Commission on Community College Finance throughout the rest of this year.”

During the interim, Sen. Creighton will chair both committees, and they will continue to meet separately. Final committee assignments will be made, as usual, at the beginning of the next legislative session.

However, because of the unusual number of retirements, Lt. Gov. Patrick has added Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, to the Senate Committee on Education. Sen. Birdwell already serves on the Senate Committee on Higher Education.