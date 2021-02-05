Texas House Members Receive Their Committee Assignments

Texas House members now have their committee assignments.

Representative John Raney of Bryan continues serving on the appropriations and higher education committees, which are the two assignments he sought.

Representative Kyle Kacal of College Station, whose district also includes Robertson County, joins the natural resources and continues on the environmental regulation committees.

Representative Ben Leman, whose district includes Grimes, Burleson, and Washington counties, becomes vice chairman of the land and resource management committee and joins the energy resources and calendar committees.

And representative Trent Ashby, whose district includes Madison and Leon counties, joins the appropriations and transportation committees.