Texas House Committee Assignments Are Announced

Members of the Texas House now have their committee assignments.

Click HERE to read and download the assignments announced by speaker Dade Phelan.

Representative Kyle Kacal of College Station got what he asked for. He will continue to serve on the natural resources committee. And not only has he been named to the corrections committee, something he wanted because his new district includes the headquarters of the state prison system in Walker County, he is the committee’s vice-chair.

Representative John Raney of Bryan will continue serving on the House higher education committee. And he was named vice chairman of the transportation committee.

There are two other state representatives serving the Brazos Valley. Both are first term lawmakers. Stan Gerdes of Smithville, whose district includes Burleson and Milam counties, was named to the energy resources, county affairs, and resolutions and calendars committees. Angelia Orr of Itasca, whose district includes Leon County, was named to the House appropriations, county affairs, and administration committees.