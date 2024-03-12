Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Grants Second Extension To Apply For Financial Aid

For the second time, the state agency that oversees the operation of higher education at public institutions has extended the financial aid application priority deadline.

A news release from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board says the extension is “due to continued technical challenges related to” the federal FAFSA financial aid form.

The state’s new priority deadline is April 15th. The original deadline in January had been moved to March 15th.

The coordinating board’s news release reminds applicants that the “priority deadline is neither a guarantee to receive funding if a student applies by the applicable date for the academic year, nor is it a restriction to those that apply beyond the date.”

The news release says the priority deadline “is meant to encourage students to complete their application promptly to increase the likelihood of receiving state funding.”