Texas High School Football Championships Kick-off on Wednesday

ARLINGTON, Texas – The UIL State Football championships kicked off Wednesday in Arlington.

Benjamine defeated Lorain, 68-20 in the 6-Man Division II title game, while Westbrook got the better of Abbott, 69-24 in Division I.

Albany stunned top-ranked Mart in the 2A Division II championship, 41-21.

Franklin highlights things Thursday as it takes on Brock in the 3A Division I title match.

Kick-off between the Lions and Eagles is at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.

Elsewhere, Hawley and Refugio meet up for the 2A Division I title game at 11 a.m. and Gunter and Poth square off in the 3A Division II championship at 3 p.m.