The University of Texas has fired men’s basketball coach Chris Beard, less than a month after his arrest on a domestic violence charge.

Beard’s fiancée accused him of choking and biting her at their Austin home in the early morning hours of December 12th.

The coach had since been suspended without pay by the university.

Beard, who led Texas Tech to the NCAA title game in 2019, was in his second season with the Longhorns.